International artist Marva King performs in Wokingham to launch Prince-inspired Jamma Music

AN INTERNATIONAL artist came to Wokingham at the weekend to put on a show for the launch of a new music platform.

Marva King – who used to perform as a singer, dancer and percussionist with Prince and the New Power Generation – headlined the live music event on Saturday, February 1.

The evening was put together by Wokingham-raised Nathan Fullbrook, to celebrate the launch of Jamma Music –

a web platform which will help artists and bands to find

gigs quicker.

On the night, there were three gigs, in three independent Wokingham venues, headlined by Marva and supported by local Jamma artists.

The first, more relaxed performance was at Bar 56, where Jamma had taken over the entire venue. The second instalment was an intimate performance at Beyond The Download, with Marva King bringing out her saxophonist and backing singers, and the finale took place at The Redan.

Jamma Music at Beyond The Download

During the event, online-based Jamma Music was launched.

The service has two key features; independent artists can build up their profile, receive reviews and connect directly with their audience, and venues can browse and book artists.

The site offers free and paid-for membership.

The free option allows musicians to build up their profile and find new gigs.

The ‘rock-star’ membership goes further by allowing the artist to connect with other artists, read and reply to reviews and gain priority access to exclusive events.

Mr Fullbrook hopes the platform will grow the music community.

He said: “What we’re doing is bridging the gap between artists and venues. It’s all about the community, and connecting local businesses to independent artists.

“That’s why I went back to my roots and launched the service with a big event in Wokingham.

“We’re seeing it as a bit of a revolution to challenge the music industry. It’s about removing the record label from the process and supporting independent artists.”

Currently, Jamma has more than 200 artists and bands registered with their service.

“It’s open to anyone who loves music,” said Mr Fullbrook. “Even people like sound engineers and producers can join. It’s a hub for anyone in that creative process.”

Later this month, Jamma will host a second launch party in Peckham, London to help boost their national reach.