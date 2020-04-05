Intersurgical, you are doing us proud

The Voice of Wokingham on work to help equip NHS and other care workers with the right gear as they battle covid-19

‘THE STAFF have been epic, amazing. It’s a whole team effort.’

Those are the word of a rightly proud Charles Bellm, managing director of Wokingham-based medical company Intersurgical.

They have been working flat out in recent weeks to help save lives by creating equipment that will be pressed into service at the new Nightingale Hospital being constructed in the ExCel Centre in London’s Docklands.

It is no exaggeration to say their work will make a tangible difference in the fight against Covid-19.

We salute each and every member of the team for their efforts – cancelling holidays, working extra hours and giving up usual duties to help out in the engine room.

This will be remembered long after the virus has run its course.

And their work will be appreciated by the tireless NHS staff and carers who will use them.

It is often said that at times of crisis, you get to see the true nature of people.

Intersurgical, as with our doctors and nurses, are going above and beyond to keep us safe and bring us back to full health.

Well done to you all, you are doing us proud. Thank you.