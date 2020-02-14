INTERVIEW: Adam Coleman 'loving' the challenge of Premiership rugby at London Irish

LONDON IRISH forward Adam Coleman says he is ‘really enjoying’ the challenge of Premiership rugby as the Exiles prepare to face Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop tomorrow.

Irish picked up a vital win in their last outing before the mid-season break, as Dave Porecki scored a last-gasp try to gift the Exiles a late win at high flying Northampton Saints.

“The win against Northampton was fantasitc, but we have to remember that they did have a red cad,” said Coleman.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and we need to make sure that we put in a performance on Saturday that we can be proud of.

“It was an awesome bit of character from the boys to make sure that we stuck in and it’s really helped to grow the belief among the squad.

“It was great to see the boys rewarded for all of their hard work and reap the rewards. We want to make sure that’s not just a blimp on the screen.

“We are a good team and we want to consistently prove that.”

The Australian international, as well as the rest of the squad, are itching to get back out on the pitch following the mid season break, where they face another stern test against sixth placed Harlequins.

“Harlequins play a really good brand of football. They throw the ball around well and have some really great young players.

Having been capped for Australia 34 times throughout his international career, Coleman is relishing the new challenge at London Irish in his first taste of English rugby having joined the Exiles in the summer.

“I’m really enjoying the challenge,” continued Coleman.”

“I had been in Super Rugby for so long that I knew most, if not all, all of the players and the teams and you get used to their particular styles.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air coming into a new team and I’m loving the challenge.

“All of the fans that come out to Reading, we want to show them that we’re thankful for their support and we also really hope that they come out to the new stadium next season.

“They’re a huge part of this journey.”