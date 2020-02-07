INTERVIEW: Binfield boss Herridge pleased as Moles make ground in hunt for Hellenic Premier Division title

BINFIELD manager Roger Herridge says that his side have a great chance of pushing current league leaders Westfields right to the wire in their pursuit of the Hellenic Premier Division title.

“We’re all looking at the league table after every game. We’ve got four games in hand on Westfields and if we win every one of those, then we will only be a point behind,” said Herridge.

“All we can do is concentrate on what we’re doing, what happens in their games is something that we can’t influence. They are top of the table for a reason and favourites to win the league for a reason.

“All we can do is keep doing what we’re doing and the more often we pick up wins, the better chance we have of closing the daylight that they have at the moment.

“Were in tremendous form, apart from the blip in the FA Vase game which we lost on penalties, our league form has been as good as it can be since we lost against Fairford.

“Westfields have put themselves in a great position to win the league, but we’ve also put ourselves in a great position to push them right until the end which is our aim.

“There’s no pressure on us, they are the favourites and we need to keep going about our business and if we keep winning games, the better chance we have of closing the gap.”

The Moles continued their surge up the league table with two more victories to their name, beating Burnham 4-1 on Friday night before a 3-1 away win at Easington Sports on Tuesday evening to climb up to second in the division.

Despite currently being 13 points being the pace setters Westfields, Binfield have four games in hand to play on their title rivals.

“It was the fourth time that we’ve played Burnham this year so we knew what to expect and knew it would be hard,” continued Herridge.

“The last three games we’ve had with them have been finely in the balance, but in all honesty, Friday night was a comfortable night for us. We always looked in control and got what we deserved.

“Goals change games, we scored goals at good times. We scored early in the first and also early in the second, which gave us the impetus to dominate both halves of the game.

“We’re winning football matches regularly at the minute which is a brilliant habit to have.

“It was a game that I missed but the team was in safe hands with Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg and I was obviously following the game. With every goal that went in, I was feeling better.

“We’ve got a lot of tough tests to come and there’s a lot of football in the season still to be played. Every challenge that has been thrown at us, we are overcoming and that was another tricky game to get to Banbury on a Tuesday night, it was a proper performance and sends out a statement of our intent.

“Easington came into last night on the back of going to the title favourites (Westfields) on Saturday and got a point. So for us to go away to Easington and pick up three points was a marvellous effort.

The Moles next test comes with an away trip to fourth placed Brackley Town Saints on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a great place (Brackley) to go and play football. Their pitch is up there with the best in the league.



“They are generally a young side, they are technically good and make good use of the wide pitch. It’s been an uncomfortable place to go, but having said that they’ve played an awful lot of games and don’t seem to be as consistent as they have in the last few years.

“We have to match their energy and if we keep playing the way we have been recently, I can only see one winner on Saturday afternoon.”