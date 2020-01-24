INTERVIEW: Binfield boss Roger Herridge pleased with teams response after FA Vase exit

BINFIELD manager Roger Herridge was pleased with his sides ‘resilience and spirit’ after they bounced back from their FA Vase exit with a 5-1 victory in the league on Monday night.

The Moles suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the FA Vase fourth-round as they were eliminated after an epic 22 penalty shootout which ended in defeat.

“We’ve got a resolve and spirit that is envied by lots of oher teams and over the two games, the scoreline showed there wasn’t a lot between the two sides,” said Herridge

“I felt in both games, we had good opportunities to win it but we missed a few chances and their goalie made some great saves, as our keeper did up the other end. It was a game of fine margins and sadly we fell on the wrong side of it.

“The game had to be decided somehow, penalties was the harshest way to go out, especially after so many. It’s the cruelest way and after 22 penalties, myself and my team went through all sorts of emotions.

“One minute you’ve got a penalty to win it and think you’re going to go through and then the next, you’re experiencing the opposite emotions when you’re watching the other team celebrate and the Wembley dream is over. But we can’t dwell on it and we have to move on.”

Herridge’s side responded with a resurgent performance on Monday night with a 5-1 victory over Flackwell Heath allowed them to maintain the pressure on the team’s at the top of the Hellenic Premier Division.

“It was a good thing that we only had to wait 48 hours to get back on the pitch. It was always going to be difficult with a bit of a hangover from Saturday.

“They’re a good side and have already beaten us once this season in the floodlit cup. It was a slow start but once we got the two quick goals, we looked the better side.

“Five may have flattered us but we more than deserved the win. We’re still disappointed with Saturday but it gets easier with time and it was good to get it out of our systems.

“We signed Shane Cooper-Clark from bracknell on a duel reg who was supposed to make his debut last night but he got injured in the warm up so we had to make a late change.

“Shane has played for me in my Wokingham sides in the past so I was looking forward to being reacquainted with him.

“He wants to do what he does so well, which is score goals. Sadly that will be put on the back burner until we know what’s happening with his injury.”

Herridge believes that his side can continue to push the resolve of current league leaders Westfields as they enter the second half of the season in a promising position in third place and with plenty of games in hand over the teams around them in the division.

The Moles will look to continue their impressive league form and push up the league table when they host bottom of the table Holmer Green on Saturday.

“We needed to close the gap on the side at the top of the table and if we win our games in hand we won’t be far away from them,” continued Herridge.

We won’t underestimate Holmer Green. When we played them over the Christmas period, we made hard work of beating them.

“Although it was comfortable in the end, we conceded three goals to them which shows that they do pose a threat.

“We’ve got catching up to do with games in the league. Westfield have played five more games than us.

“In every game we go in to win it to try and achieve our ultimate aim which we discussed in the dressing room, we were out of the vase and we can concentrate on our number one aim to finish as high as possible in the league.

“It’s up to us to continue that and push on and keep putting the pressure on Westfields at the top of the league.There are a few twists and turns to come.”