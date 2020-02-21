INTERVIEW: Herridge keen for Binfield to continue stunning Hellenic Premier Division form

BINFIELD manager Roger Herridge is keen for his side to continue their remarkable form in the Hellenic Premier Division which has seen them win their last nine league fixtures.

“It’s mixed feeling,” said Herridge after Binfield scheduled fixture on Saturday against Tuffley Rovers was postponed due to unplayable conditions following storm Dennis.

“On the one hand you want to play because we need to be playing games. We’re at the stage of the season where if you have cancelled fixtures, then they start to pile up.

“I’ve been involved in playing games like that and they can become a bit of a lottery so it was certainly the correct decision for the game to be called off. So we’re disappointed that it’s a game that we haven’t been able to play but at the same time relieved as I’m sure it could have been a real leveller.

The Moles, who sit in second position in the division are currently 13 points behind pace setters Westfields, but with four games in hand over the league leaders. Despite having injuries to deal with in the squad, Herridge is confident that he has the quality and depth to deal with the congested fixture period.

“We’re no different to anybody else, you have times where you pick up injuries over the course of a season and we’re in that stage now with a few of them,” continued Herridge.

“We’ve got a squad that is strong enough to cope with that but it’s important that we get our best players on the pitch in every game because sometimes it’s the extra quality and know how that can get you over the line.”

Herridge also praised the ability of his side to win ‘ugly’ after they earned a hard fought win away at Brackley Town Saints to make in nine consecutive wins in the league the weekend before last.

“We’re delighted with our form. It’s a hard place to go and get three points, they’re a good side.

“It certainly wasn’t a vintage performance, there wasn’t anything particularly sparky or exciting from us but we went there and got the job done.

“We controlled the game for the majority of the 90 minutes, and although we only scored the one goal, I don’t think they would have scored if they were there all week in all honesty. They

“lacked a bit of quality in the final ball but we defended really well. The team talks are very simple at the moment, we need to keep doing what we’re doing and ultimately I don’t care how we win as long as we do it.

“Sometimes you need to win ugly. Sometimes you have to show other qualities. You don’t always play on the best pitches and it doesn’t always happen for you, but you can win games by doing the basics.

“We’ve still got lots of games to come, we’re going into every game confident and expecting to win but we have to be careful and understand that we have some very testing fixtures coming up.”

Up next for the Moles is a trip to fifth placed Shrivenham who are in fifth position in the table. The Binfield boss reiterated the need for consistency if the Moles are to continue their push for the Hellenic Premier Division title.

“Shrivenham are a good side. We’ve still got to play them twice.

“To win leagues you have to be consistent and that is something that we have shown for a long while now.

“Shrivenham are an interesting team, on paper they’re a very good side but you never quite know what you’re going to get from them.

“Two weeks ago they thumped Fairford, who were the last side to beat us but then the next game they got thumped themselves.

“When you’re in the position that we are in, every team you play knows that they have to raise their game to compete.

“Every game we play from now until the end of the season, whether that’s Holmer Green at the bottom or Shrivenham near the top, they know who they’re playing against a side that are used to winning and are likely to raise their game.”