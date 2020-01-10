INTERVIEW: Matt Rogerson raring to go ahead of London Irish's crucial European fixtures

“I’m fit and raring to go,” says London Irish’s Matt Rogerson ahead of their Challenge Cup game on Saturday.



The Back Row is looking forward to being in the squad as the side travel to France to take on Bayonne in the European contest. The game comes after a torrid Christmas season which saw the Exiles lose out in the Premiership, including last Sunday’s game against Exeter Chiefs.



The side are travelling to the Stade Jean Dauger in a bid to reverse their fortunes. Their opposition are currently at the bottom of the table, having lost all their group games so far.

Irish are above them and know they need victory to keep their hand in the contest.



“It’s the first of two Euro games coming up and we’ve got a good opportunity to go to France and get the ball rolling again,” Matt said.



“We last played them in November.



“Any game is not an easy game; they will keep up the pressure all the way. They’re a good side.”



Matt also knows how important rugby is to France after the squad lost out to Toulon earlier in the campaign.



“There were big crowds and a good atmosphere, and we expect the same again,” he said.

“Rugby is one of the main national games there.



“We hope Exiles fans will come and cheer us along.”



As Matt said, the squad is looking forward to the game ahead of a pivotal two fixtures for the Exiles which will determine their future in the competition.

They are looking to get their form back on track after a loss to current Gallagher Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs last weekend in a manic game at the Madejski Stadium, which saw Irish pick up a try bonus point despite being beaten 45-28.



“There will be some squad rotation,” he said. “We’re all on the same page.



“We want to win this game and be the best we can in this competition.”



Irish travel away to Bayonne this Saturday (5pm kick off) before they host Scarlets next weekend at the Madejski Stadium in the European Challenge Cup (8pm kick off).