INTERVIEW: Sumas boss Bateman eyes promotion push and cup success

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK manager Dan Bateman is confident that his side can push for promotion to the Hellenic Premier Division and succeed in the cup competitions.

The Sumas have enjoyed an excellent seven days which has seen them strengthen their promotion push as well as progress to the Reading Senior Cup quarter-final with a win over Hellenic Premier side Ardley United.

“It was a really good performance from us and we had three tough games in seven days, so to get three wins from them was massive for us.” said Bateman.

“It’s a difficult place to go (Ardley), being so far away and with 15 minutes to go until kick-off we only had 10 players at the ground so we had to change the starting line-up and had players arriving after the game had started.

“In the first 15 minutes we didn’t settle and Woody made two or three good saves. After that we found our feet and found our shape and I felt it was always going to be us that were going

to win.

The Sumas boasted another clean sheet in a season that has produced several superb defensive efforts which Bateman believes will be key to his side’s success this season.

“Defensively we were excellent, as we have been for a while. We’ve only conceded one goal in the last four games.

“We’ve only conceded 24 goals in 30 games this season which has shown the solid foundations we’ve built on. Last year we scored plenty but let in a lot and ultimately that’s why we finished mid table.

“The players that came in this season have really helped and we’ve found a shape and rhythm that suits us. If you don’t concede many goals, you’ve always got a chance even if you don’t play well. Our defensive record has been the foundation for us.

“Woody for me is probably the best keeper in this league, if not even the league above, he’s a great keeper.

“Teams get frustrated playing against us, because if they only create two or three chances, woody will often save it so we frustrate teams that way.

“Everything we hope to achieve this season will be as a result of our solid base at the back.

Bateman is eager for his side to capture silverware in the cup competitions but remains fixed that promotion to the Hellenic Premier Division is the priority for his team.

“The Reading Senior Cup has always been good for us. During my time at Wokingham we’ve got to the final five times and won each time so it’d be lovely to get there again, it’s always a good day out but there is still a long way to go to get to that game at the Madejski,” continued Bateman.

“I said to the lads last night that we were chuffed to beat a side in the league above us, but it means nothing if we don’t go and beat Langley on Saturday.

“The league is our priority and ultimately getting promotion is what we want to do. We need to be professional and get a result against Langley, they’re not to be underestimated.

“We’ve got a lot of games in hand. We’ve got to play Risborough twice but a lot of the other teams in the top eight we’ve already played twice.

“A lot of our games are towards the sides at the other end of the table, but they can often be tougher games. We want to get points on the board and do well in the cup competitions we’re in a quarter final and a semi-final and nicely sat in the league going into the final 15 games.

“I’m confident we will finish higher than we are at the moment and hopefully have a couple of cup final’s to look forward to.”