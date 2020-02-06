Introducing Lorraine's Cruise Holidays

Hi, I am Lorraine, owner of Lorraine’s Cruise Boutique, franchisee with Cruise Holidays. I’ve been very happily married for 17 years and have 2 (adult) children.

My family and I moved to Nova Scotia, Canada in 2007 for an adventure, where I found a job as a cruise specialist in a Travel Agency called ‘Cruise Holidays. I stayed with them for the next 5 years until we returned home to England in 2013.

Now, with 29 years Travel Agency experience, including 11 years as a cruise specialist, my dream of owning and managing my own little Cruise Travel Agency has come true. It’s that little something extra I can offer my customers, showing I am a real person in a World of big corporate companies and websites.

I love travelling. I love my job. They go hand in hand. My job enables me to travel. While I travel to learn more about my job.

There is a quote; “To travel is to live”, and this really resonates with me.

As much as I love being at home, I am always on the lookout for my next holiday. I love meeting new people, learning their culture, history, a little bit of their language (well, I try to, without butchering it) and I always give the local food & wine a try.

Starting out working for an independent agency, Alec Bristow Travel, 29 years ago, and having worked with the multiples, including Going Places, Lunn Poly, Thomas Cook & even Teletext, I much prefer working for small, independent and local companies, as I am able to choose which cruise lines I can work with, which means greater variety and better value options for my customers, offering a personal concierge service and expert advice on Worldwide luxury ocean, river & expedition cruises.

I have a motto; “I would never book any cruise for anyone else which I wouldn’t go on myself”.

Pop in and see me at Ashridge garden Centre in Wokingham. I am here Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday. Tuesday, Friday & Sunday I am here by appointment only, which you can book on my website or Facebook page.

Come and join us on the 14th & 15th February for a glass of fizz to celebrate the grand opening of Wokingham’s exclusive Cruise Travel Agency. For this special event, I am privileged to be joined by Becky Leonard who will be bringing her brand new spring season collections from the French fashion house, Captain Tortue.