Is train company on the right tracks?

A TRAIN company wants to know if it’s on the right tracks, even during the coronavirus.

South Western Railway, which runs services through Wokingham borough’s railway stations on the Reading to Waterloo line, is to hold its first-ever digital meeting early next month.

It wants commuters to log in via Zoom on Thursday, June 4, so they can ask questions directly to SWR’s directors and senior management on issues that are important to them, such as service performance, special timetables and current travel arrangements.

To ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues, and allow anyone to take part, SWR is using Zoom to host 15 minutes one-to-one sessions.

The event runs from 3pm to 7pm, and the event will be facilitated by Transport Focus, an impartial and independent body, liaising with customers and the Customer Experience team to arrange timings on SWR’s behalf.

Christian Neill, SWR’s deputy director of customer experience, is looking forward to the unusual meeting.

“Building on the success of the format we introduced late last year, we’re conducting our first ever digital Meet the Manager session,” he said.

“Despite the lockdown, customers can still speak directly to senior managers from the comfort of their own home.

“We know the majority of our passengers haven’t travelled with us recently, but we’re still keen to hear on how we can improve services for the benefit of everyone in the long-term.”

Got a question? Email it to: meet.SWR@transportfocus.org.uk by Friday, May 22.