The Wokingham Paper

Island Sailing Club pays tribute to Geoff Planner

by Guest contributor0
Geoff Planner

Members of the Island Sailing club – Reading were shattered to learn of the death of their foremost members, Geoff Planner of Winnersh.

Geoff felt unwell after sailing at the club on Sunday, August 9, and died later that evening. 

A founder member in 1975 of the club, which sails at Englefield Lake, Pingewood,  Geoff was its first secretary.

He became Commodore in 1983 and as well as being one of the club’s best sailors, having won many races and series he always held office in one position or another.

Geoff Planner

He undertook the club’s training programme and organised annual sailing weekends at the coast. 

Geoff’s contribution to the club was immense and he will be greatly missed. 

Dick Sawbridge-Smith

