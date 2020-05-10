Isolation: You’re not going to beat me

By Sarah Sylvester

Isolation is a label, a time to sob, scream and cry, Uncertainty, time looming, no answers, no why. Can be common everyday to not get out of bed, My mind is not strong enough to lift up my head.

Here I sit in isolation, thinking it’s got to be the worst, Negativity, hopelessness, desperation always comes first. But I know that, I’ll work with it, allow the feeling to pass by, Accept what is in front of me, be present, don’t ask why.

My eyes don’t want to see time passing by so quick, Unsure of what to believe, fear, making me sick. Anxiety so strong, taking over my thinking,

Encourage it for days without even blinking.

Isolation is just a label, can it be a highlight of the week? Fresh hope, possibility, new experiences to explore and seek? I’m not there yet, I know it, but have a very clear thought, I’m alive, out of bed, breathing, a successful battle now fought.

So I kick in routine, allow auto pilot to take hold, Recognise thoughts, but not entertain, my intentions become bold. I say to Isolation with every effort I can get, You’re not going to beat me, not ever, well not yet.