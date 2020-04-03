It might be warm and sunny, but stay indoors warns LGA

THE SUN might be coming out this weekend, but Wokingham borough residents are being urged to stay in this weekend in a bid to battle the coronavirus.

The Local Government Association has issued a reminder that everyone should follow the Government’s guidelines on social distancing, even though temperatures of up to 20ºC are forecast for parts of the country – Wokingham borough is currently expected to see temperature of 17ºC on Sunday.

The LGA, which represents councils across England and Wales, says it is vital that people avoid taking any unnecessary risks with the nation playing a vital role in fighting Covid-19.

The LGA is also reminding residents looking to spring clean their homes or do some gardening, that local recycling centres – including Bracknell and Reading – are closed as part of social distancing requirements and staff absences due to social isolation or sickness.

Unless essential travel is required, households should continue to follow the Government’s advice and guidance to remain at home and help to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

People are reminded:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home) and should stay more than 2 metres from others

You can also go for a walk or exercise outdoors close to home once a day, but must observe the 2 metre rule when doing so

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others who are not in your household, including friends and family.

Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman, said: “With warm weather forecast for the weekend, I like many others will be looking forward to some fresh air.

“I understand families might be tempted to go out and enjoy the sunshine, whether that’s a trip to the coast or seaside, or a picnic in a beauty spot or country park.

“But the Government’s guidance is clear; you shouldn’t go out unless it is necessary and for essential travel or once daily exercise.

“We know that the vast majority of people have followed the advice and stayed safe and stayed at home.

“By simply remaining at home, we can save lives and reduce the pressure on our incredible health and social care workers.”

Earlier this week, Thames Valley Police set up a roadblock on Reading’s London Road, to act as a reminder to motorists that they should only make essential journeys.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Police interact with motorists every day and given the current circumstances, it is reasonable to expect officers to ask some motorists whether they have a valid reason for being outdoors.

“When vehicles are stopped, the driver and occupants are likely to be asked for their reasons, in line with our approach to engage, explain and encourage.

“We will only take enforcement action if it is necessary and proportionate.

“There may be a viable reason why someone can’t return home, or doesn’t have a home to return to. Officers will provide appropriate support to these individuals to ensure they get the help and safeguarding they need.

“It would be helpful if key workers can carry work-issued passes when they are out of the home for work purposes. This is not mandatory but will make the process quicker if you are asked to provide information.”