It’s a wrap: Anti-graffiti cover for Wokingham phone boxes

A NEW three-party collaboration has brightened up a corner of Wokingham town centre.

The Wokingham Lions Club have partnered up with BT Openreach, to transform one of it’s street cabinets.

Unveiled on Monday February 17, the cabinet – next to Wokingham Town Hall – has been wrapped with a picture of a local street scene, livening up the spot.

Wokingham Town Mayor, Cllr Lynn Forbes is grateful to the Wokingham Lions Club for sponsoring the wrap and Wokingham Borough Council for their support.

“The wrapped cabinet really brightens up this spot on Market Place” she said.

“I would like to encourage other charities to approach the Town Council’s Arts and Culture officer if they are interested in seeing their logo displayed on a street cabinet in the town centre.”

Patrick Allen from the Wokingham Lions Club praised the Mayor for her foresight and tenacity. He added: “I am delighted with the finished article and like the Mayor I am really pleased with how it brightens up the space.”

As well as enhancing the area, the vinyl wrap also serves to raise awareness for the Lions Club, who support a number of local charities and help organise the Wokingham May Fayre.