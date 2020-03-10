It’s pancake day every day at Reading’s new Little Dessert Shop.

Little Dessert Shop, Unit 10 Kings Walk, 19-23 Kings Street, RG1 2HG.

Treat days and cheat days just got even more exciting thanks to Reading’s newest pudding shop which recently opened in Reading town centre.

The launch of Little Dessert Shop- which was celebrated by an event on Thursday, February 27- tempted local sweet tooths to its exotic menu in apt timing for Pancake Day.

Starting at 6pm, guests were greeted by a red carpet, balloon arch and flower wall, while a live saxophonist provided entertainment for customers as they enjoyed samples from the menu.

Image by Little Dessert Shop.

The shop’s layout, including an ice cream and dessert counter, as well as branded furniture also gave a contemporary feel to the dining experience. In particular, the upstairs seating area’s sophisticated design reflected the chain’s classy menu.

Commenting on the impact of the shop’s opening, store manager of Reading branch of Little Dessert Shop, Shiteej Sharaf said: “Little Dessert Shop brings something new and unique to Reading. There has been a huge demand for sweet products from members of the public within Reading and Little Dessert Shop is finally here to fill that void.”

And despite competition from high street dessert chains Creams, Treatz and Sprinkles, it is savoury dishes, mocktails and smoothies which Little Dessert Shop brings to the market. These include savoury crepe, waffle and croissant options, as well as alcohol-free alternatives to popular drinks such as Mojitos and Piña Coladas.

Desserts include ice cream and fruit filled pancakes and croissants, chocolate covered waffles, and generous slices of cake. And adding even more fun to pudding time, creative additions including brightly coloured ice cream, sauces and toppings are special touches to the kids menu. Sundaes, cookie dough, soft and hot drinks, and milkshakes can also be found on the menu.

Image by Little Dessert Shop

Customers can choose to enjoy their purchases within the shop or as a takeaway. The Reading store caters for over 50 people across its two floors and has free wifi, toilets and baby changing facilities.

For more information about the chain including its menu and opening times visit littledessertshop.co.uk. Little Dessert Shop is also offering 20% off its entire menu until March, 31 2020.