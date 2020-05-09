Charity founders face funding crisis during coronavirus lockdown

YOUNG PEOPLE’S charity Just Around the Corner is fighting to survive a financial crisis caused by coronavirus.

The charity helps young people in Wokingham borough and surrounding areas. Most of them struggle with anxiety and the virus is increasing that.

Now, JAC have launched a big fundraising appeal as part of The 2.6 Challenge, a UK campaign to save the country’s pressured charities.

Based in Forest Road, Wokingham the charity centre — which uses horses and other animals in its sessions to help young people’s well being — was opened in 2014 by the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall — an Olympic medal winning horse rider.

The charity operations director, Yvonne Milligan said: “We will do everything we can to survive.”

And she added: “We’re aiming to be here, we’re doing everything we can to stay afloat. It’s so concerning. We’re having to dig into our reserves which will last possibly until July.

“We’re no different to any other charity. If we don’t have additional funding we will have to cut back and that’s the last thing we want to do.”

Coronavirus has hit the charity on many fronts.

Income has been hit and because 21 young people due to start this term have been put on a waiting list instead.

This is because only a third of the staff can attend at any one time for distancing reasons, to protect the young people and the staff. It also helps keep staff fit to look after the charity’s animals.

Of the 88 youngsters on JAC’s roll, just 26 with education health care plans still attend.

Around 44 can’t attend for reasons including anxiety or to shield someone at home. Their Zoom video meetings to keep contact with staff are working well. Others have contact through phone calls or email.

“The team have worked amazingly well ensuring they keep in contact with people,” said Mrs Milligan. Most staff could not be furloughed due to their important contact and relationship with the young people.

“Our young people are really struggling with increased anxiety and families are struggling to help them. We’re going to see a big increase in young people needing support. We want to ensure that [after the virus] we’re here and financially stable to help them,” added Mrs Milligan.

Schools, parents or social services provide £30 for each £45 therapy session hour. The charity is uncertain if schools can and will pay for the summer term. Some parents have lost their jobs. Fundraising has to cover the extra £15 cost.

Cancellation of many of JAC’s fundraising events and also events like Hurst Show & Country Fayre will cost at least £5000.

Mrs Milligan is battling to get grants as more charities apply for them. JAC, 21 years old, supports young people from primary school age upwards.

Young people and their families connected to JAC have already started fundraising, doing 2.6 miles walks. One boy took his sausage dog. And JAC development director Sam Milligan hammered in 26 posts to build a new fence.

The 2.6 Challenge Just Giving page for JAC can be reached through JAC’s website: www.jacoutreach.org