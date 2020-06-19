The Wokingham Paper

Joggers’ mystery over shoeless woman in Wokingham lane

by Phil Creighton0
Gypsy Lane mystery woman
A mystery woman has been spotted in Gypsy Lane in Wokingham

JOGGERS and dog walkers making their way along Gypsy Lane, Wokingham had a surprise encounter this morning.

As they rounded the corner to take the bridge across the railway line they encountered the figure of a shoeless young woman.

The gasps soon gave way to laughter as it became immediately apparent that this was no ordinary woman. 

Despite questions from your Wokingham.Today reporter, the young woman remained tight-lipped. 

So the mystery remains unsolved – what is a person like her doing in a place like this?

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

