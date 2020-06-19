Joggers’ mystery over shoeless woman in Wokingham lane

A mystery woman has been spotted in Gypsy Lane in Wokingham

JOGGERS and dog walkers making their way along Gypsy Lane, Wokingham had a surprise encounter this morning.

As they rounded the corner to take the bridge across the railway line they encountered the figure of a shoeless young woman.

The gasps soon gave way to laughter as it became immediately apparent that this was no ordinary woman.

Despite questions from your Wokingham.Today reporter, the young woman remained tight-lipped.

So the mystery remains unsolved – what is a person like her doing in a place like this?