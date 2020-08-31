John Grisham to speak at Henley Literary Festival

A POPULAR author, who has sold more than 200 million books will be joining the Henley Literary Festival this autumn.

John Grisham will be talking about his new book A Time For Mercy — a follow-up to his 1989 novel, A Time To Kill.

Grisham will appear at the festival direct from his US home on Thursday, October 15 at 8pm.

Each ticket holder will receive a copy of the new book, which will be published just two days earlier.

Grisham has authored more than 30 international bestsellers including The Client, Camino Winds, The Rainmaker and the Theodore Boone middle grade series for children.

Several of his novels have been adapted into blockbuster films, including The Firm with Tom Cruise and The Pelican Brief with Denzel Washington.

He joins fellow chart-topping novelists David Mitchell, Fern Britton, John Boyne and Joanna Trollope on the line-up of 40 online events for adults and children in September and October.

There will also be a range of speakers including Graham Norton, Andrew Marr, Candice Brathwaite, Michael Morpurgo, Nadiya Hussain and James Haskell.

Festival director Harriet Reed said: “An exciting aspect of an online festival is the possibilities it opens up, allowing us to have speakers joining us direct from the US, Canada and Ireland as well as to potentially reach audiences internationally.

“As we can’t bring tens of thousands of visitors to Henley this year we are excited to bring a bit of Henley to the world and having one of our most-requested authors join the line-up is fantastic.”

The festival will run from Saturday, September 26 until Friday, October 4.

There will be special post-festival events in October with Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, Jodi Picoult, Andrew Marr and now Grisham.

For more information and to book a ticket, visit: henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk or call: 01491 575948