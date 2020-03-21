John Lewis stores to close and staff to be redeployed to Waitrose stores

JOHN LEWIS stores, including Reading’s Heelas, are to close to allow the company’s workforce to help out in sister chain Waitrose.

The company announced today that the shops will trade on Monday, March 23 and then close their doors for an indefinite period.

A note on the company’s website says that they have kept the shops open as long as possible.

“Many of our shop Partners will be joining their colleagues at Waitrose, as we play our part to help feed the nation during this time,” it says.

The webpage notes that they don’t currently know how long the coronavirus situation will prevent them from open their doors: “This is a rapidly changing situation and we will continue to follow the advice of the Government and Public Health England. We will keep you updated.”

The company will still accept online orders and click and collect from some locations.

It has also announced a £1 million support fund which will be used to most isolated and vulnerable members of its communities.

There are three Waitrose stores in Wokingham borough: Wokingham, Twyford and Woodley.