John Redwood calls on council to resolve congestion issues around Wokingham

WOKINGHAM MP, Sir John Redwood has declared his concern over congestion in the borough.

Yesterday, he announced via social media that he will be asking the council to ease congestion at traffic light junctions by improving the phases and using traffic sensors.

He specifically highlighted Winnersh crossroads, Wokingham Station level crossing and the Winnersh relief road.

This comes after the announcement from borough council leader, John Halsall that the council are already acting to reduce congestion in these spots.

Speaking at the Wokingham Borough Council Executive meeting, on Thursday, January 30, Cllr Halsall stood in for Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for highways and transport.

He said: “The Council, in its role as highway authority, has embarked on a series of actions to ensure that key routes and intersections operate as efficiently as they can.

“These actions include improvements to lines and signs at signal and roundabout junctions and the use of technology to make traffic signal control as reactive as possible to demands across throughout the day and the management of obstructions caused by parking and loading activities.

“A programme of interventions at sensitive locations has been prepared and work is already underway to design and implement improvements, prioritised towards those locations where congestion is worse.

“All this work is being combined within our emerging Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Strategy which will support the Council in tackling congestion and delay and for which significant capital funding is being invested over the next four years.

He added that the strategy was aimed at making traffic better, with signs that display information from a control centre.

“This will tackle congestion, which is really the biggest frustration of our residents”.