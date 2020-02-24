Johnny Vegas to compere Reading's Just The Tonic comedy club on Saturday

A RARE chance to hear one of the sharpest comics on the circuit will make this leap year one to remember.

On Saturday, February 29, Johnny Vegas – known to millions for his PG Tips adverts with the comic sidekick Monkey – will be compering the Just The Tonic Comedy Club meeting in Reading.

Known for his angry rants, surrealism, high husky voice and support of St Helens rugby league club, Johnny is a multi- award-winning actor, director, producer and entertainer.

And when they say multi-talented, they mean it: He’s been in Still Open All Hours, Mr Stink, The Last Leg, and Eight Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown. He’s directed dramas including Moving On and Ragged. And he’s also a sharp comic.

The bill that Johnny will be introducing includes Quincy, Alasdair Beckett-King and Mike Newall.

The club meets on Saturday nights in Reading’s Friar Street – the same venue as Sub89.

Tickets cost £22 and include a booking fee.

For more details, or to book, log on to Just The Tonic’s website