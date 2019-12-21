Jungle queen Jacqueline helps children get #ReindeerReady for Christmas Day

Actor teams up with McDonald's to highlight special videomaking tool so children can see Rudolph in their living rooms - also available are free reindeer treats and a special book

YOUNGSTERS who want to get ready for Santa are being given a helping hand thanks to a jungle queen.

Actor Jacqueline Jossa, who portrayed Lauren Branning in the BBC TV soap opera EastEnders, recently won the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! And she’s wasted no time in thinking of children this Christmas.

She has teamed up with fast food restaurant McDonald’s – which has a branch in Lower Earley – to encourage youngsters to get #ReindeerReady in time for Santa’s arrival.

A special website has been set up to allow the chain’s customers to visit the Reindeer Ready Live hub reindeerready.co.uk.

This allows parents to capture footage of Rudolph appearing in their living room, using McDonald’s augmented reality technology.

The digital tool allows a video of the reindeer enjoying carrots in their home to be created on Christmas Eve, offering something to show excited children on Christmas morning.

As part of its #ReindeerReady campaign, McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to obtain a free copy of the Christmas Adventures of Archie storybook – 500,000 copies are up for grabs while stocks last.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the restaurant will also be giving away free bags of Reindeer Treats – also known as carrot sticks – to customers on Christmas Eve, again, whilst stocks last. Rudolph and Santa’s little helpers will enjoy a nibble.

