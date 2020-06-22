Just how do you line your food caddy if the library is shut?

WE HAD a call from a reader who was struggling to get bags for their food caddy.

Since the lockdown, council offices and our libraries have been closed to the public, in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

And some of us have seen our rolls run dry.

So what do you do?

Wokingham Borough Council’s food waste scheme has been a huge success since it launched in April last year, helping recycle more than 100 tonnes of food waste.

It’s taken to the re3 processing plant, where it is turned into energy that powers our homes.

A half-caddy is enough to power a toaster to turn four slices of bread into a tasty snack, while six tea bags can produce enough electricity to boil the kettle for another cuppa.

So it’s important to keep on saving your food waste even if you don’t have caddy liners.

And the council says that the caddies can be lined with any plastic bag, which can be bought from the supermarkets on a roll.

Alternatively, you can line it with newspaper (some people have always thought we were rubbish) or kitchen towel.

What you shouldn’t use is biodegradable bags made of material such as potato starch.