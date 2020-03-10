Just the tonic: Mums offered free G'n'T thanks to Wokingham town centre venue

MUMS can enjoy a drink on the house this Mothering Sunday, thanks to a Wokingham town centre venue.

Sit & Sip, which is based in Peach Place, is offering a free gin and tonic on Sunday, March 22.

And all they have to do to claim it is visit on the day.

It’s the latest in a series of promotions the bar has run. To mark Sunday’s International Women’s Day, it served a special drink mixed with gin created by an all-female distillery.

Gutsy Monkey Gin comes from The Gin Kitchen, which is run in nearby Dorking, Surrey, by two friends whose passion for gin led to them creating their own gin business.

James Mattingley, owner of Sit & Sip, said: “With International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day this month, March is all about celebrating all things female and we want to treat all of the mums of Wokingham to a drink on the house.

“It’s a small token of our appreciation for all of the amazing things mothers do all year round.”

Mr Mattingley added: “One of the most important things to us at Sit & Sip is the producers we work with and their unique products.

“We love discovering products with a story and are a huge fan of the Gutsy Monkey Gin, not just for its flavour but the fact it has grown from such humble beginnings.

“We decided The Gin Kitchen’s Gutsy Monkey was the perfect spirit to inspire our International Women’s Day drink.”

In addition to the gins, this month Sit & Sip will champion beers from all-female brewery Mothership. These are available in both cans and on draught and there is a 15% discount offered during March.

“It’s great to see more and more female involvement in the business of brewing and distilling, a very traditional and once upon a time male-dominated industry,” Mr Mattingley said.

“That’s what this month is all about. Championing and celebrating those producers and making their great products available to our customers to taste.”