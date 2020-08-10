Keep water usage to drinking, hygiene and cooking only warns water company

A CALL to save water has been launched as the heatwave looks set to continue this week.

And although thunderstorms have been forecast, the intensity of the rain is an unknown.

So South East Water is asking water users to try and keep tap water for drinking, hygiene and cooking only.

It says that it has seen record-breaking demand for water – and it is outstripping how much can be pumped through its network. Some households, in areas of low pressure, with no water.

So although this isn’t a hosepipe ban, the company is asking people not to use hosepipes, sprinklers and jet-washers.

Steve Andrews, head of central operations for South East Water, said: “Our customers responded brilliantly and cut demand by 30 million litres by reducing non-essential water use on Saturday, but we need to keep this up and reduce it still further.

“When demand is this high, we simply can’t treat enough raw water and get it through the extensive network of pipes to all customers, especially at peak times.”

He said that South East Water’s water treatment works are running at near-capacity to replenish supplies into underground storage reservoirs, but at the rate of demand means that the system simply can’t catch up.

“Our water technicians have been working round the clock to produce this extra drinking quality water needed – the equivalent of filling to the brim almost half a million baths – and we’ve been fixing as many leaks as we can on our extensive network,” he says.

“By not using water-guzzling garden hoses and sprinklers as well as not jet-washing the car and patio, everyone can do their bit for their community.

“There sounds like we should have a break in the weather this week which will bring your garden some welcome rain so please only water plants that really need it and definitely no sprinklers – your golden lawn will bounce back.”

He also warned against filling a paddling pool.

“I was shocked to be told that the average paddling pool now needs a whopping 530 litres of water to fill them – more than three times the total daily amount of water usually used by one person,” he explained.

“This is adding to the high demand for water seen during this hot summer weather.”

Saving water means saving money too and customers can find other top tips for summer water use and free water saving devices on the company’s website here.