Keep your daily exercise fresh during National Walking Month

UK charity Living Streets is encouraging people to keep active during lockdown by taking part in National Walking Month this May.

The everyday walking charity is urging the public to participate in the ‘Try20’ campaign which encourages people to walk for 20 minutes every day throughout the month of May to help improve physical and mental health.

The tips are accompanied by a podcast, which has well-known personalities talking about the benefits of walking, including Olympic champion Chris Boardman MBE, and Professor Shane O’Mara – author of In Praise of Walking.

Jenni Wiggle, Interim Chief Executive, Living Streets said: “Many of us are appreciating being able to get out for a walk at the moment. It remains incredibly important to keep active, both for our own wellbeing and to avoid storing up massive health problems for ourselves and the NHS in the future.

“Walking is one of the most accessible ways to stay active. Just 20 minutes can help improve our wellbeing and connect us with what’s around us.

“This pandemic is making us all realise how much public space is given over to individual car use rather than walking and cycling.

“Narrow footways, inappropriate speed limits and cars parked on pavements are all impacting on our ability to exercise safely. Now more than ever, we need to make sure there’s enough space for people to get out and walk.”

Chris Heaton-Harris, Walking Minister said: “Walking has always been a great way to keep fit and active, but now more than ever it can help us all get some fresh air and boost our physical and mental wellbeing.

“As a result of Covid-19 many more people will be walking short distances that they may previously have taken on public transport or in the car, as well as discovering great walks on their doorstep for the first time.

“This challenge will encourage people to safely stay on the move, and hopefully inspire people to develop new active travel habits that will last a lifetime.”

Professor Shane O’Mara, author of ‘In Praise of Walking’ has written about the importance of walking for our social abilities and health, he said:

“Regular walking has great benefits for our physical health, but it also improves mood, memory and problem-solving, and can help with depression and anxiety.

“We need to integrate walking into every aspect of our everyday lives and that’s why it’s so important to improve our pavements and pathways so that everyone can enjoy its benefits.”

To download your #Try20 resources or to ask your councillor to allocate more road space to people walking and cycling, visit www.livingstreets.org.uk/nwm

