Keephatch litter: ‘People need a better sense of civic duty’ warns mum

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy with a passion for the environment has been busy cleaning his local park from litter.

Orson Lewis spotted heaps of litter last week when out blackberry picking in Keephatch Play Area, off Binfield Road and Keephatch Road.

His mum, Vickie Lewis told Wokingham.Today: “We were both just shocked by the amount of litter, and he actually got quite cross about it, saying ‘why do people do this?’

“So when we got home, we ordered a litter picker. As soon as it arrived at the weekend, all he wanted to do was go and pick up the rubbish.”

In just an hour, Orson had filled a blue bag with litter, including empty energy drink cans and miniature wine bottles.

Orson picked up a blue bag’s worth of rubbish in an hour Picture: Vickie Lewis

“I feel really proud that he saw the problem and wanted to do something about it,” said Ms Lewis. “But I feel thoroughly depressed that we live somewhere that requires so much clearing up.

“I think the council needs to do more and local people need a better sense of civic duty.”

Ms Lewis said the rubbish they collected hasn’t overflowed from bins, as they were half empty.

Instead, it was pooled around the bases of trees and scattered through hedgerows to the side of the field.

“It was all the kind of rubbish left behind by teenagers and adults, not kids,” she added. “And when it looks like that, people don’t think twice about adding to it.”

Orson, who attends Keep Hatch Primary, has been enjoying learning by being outside throughout lockdown.

“We’ve muddled through home schooling, but he just thrives being outside with nature, trees and doing the gardening,” added Ms Lewis. “For us, one of the blessings of lockdown was that we spent more time exploring our local area.

“During that time everywhere seemed pretty clean, so it’s been all the more noticeable since then how many of our green spaces have become littered with rubbish.

“I think that’s why he was so determined to do something, after seeing his environment polluted like this.”

After returning from the park, Ms Lewis posted about their litter pick on social media, which was met with comments from other local residents who have cleared up glass and dog waste from the field recently.

“The community feels really strongly about it,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to clear it all up. What is the council doing to combat this problem? It seems to be getting worse and worse by week.”

He decided to buy a litter picker after going blackberry picking at Keephatch Play Area

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for leisure and environment said: “As a result of lockdown restriction easing and more people using our parks during the recent good weather, we’ve unfortunately seen an increase in littering across several locations.

“We are working hard to tackle this issue, regularly monitoring litter bins across our parks and increasing bin emptying where necessary.

“I would like to offer my personal thanks to this young boy for using his own initiative to tidy up Keephatch Play Area and setting an excellent example to us all.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of his efforts, and of every resident who supports the Council in making our borough a better place to live.”

Adopt a Street

Wokingham Borough Council runs an Adopt-A-Street programme, with more than 200 streets signed up.The council provides residents with a litter picker, green Adopt a Street bags and high-visibility jackets.

The bags can then be put out on the normal refuse collection day.

To join the scheme, complete the membership form at: bit.ly/AdoptAStreetWBC and email it to: community.engagement.localities@wokingham.gov.uk