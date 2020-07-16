Kelly Chambers adds double signing from Arsenal to Reading Women’s squad

Reading Women confirmed a double signing as Danielle Carter and Emma Mitchell both join the Royals from Arsenal Women.

Striker Carter joins Kelly Chambers’ side having made more than 100 appearances for the Gunners, which included scoring the winner in the 2016 FA Women’s Cup Final against Chelsea.

Carter has also represented England at international level and boasts an impressive goal scoring record of six goals in just four matches.

The 27-year-old has returned to fitness having suffered an ACL injury which kept her out of action for the long term.

Kelly Chambers said: “I am extremely excited to bring Dan to the club. I have watched her career for many years and have always loved the way she plays.

“She is an exciting, explosive player who is definitely one to get the fans on their feet.

“Dan is a great addition to the team and also a great person to have in the group. I cannot wait to work with her and get her back to what she does best, which can be world class.”

Defender Emma Mitchell also joins from Arsenal having played at the north London club since 2013.

“Emma is a great addition to the squad and is someone who knows what it takes to win and be successful,” continued Chambers.

“Personality and character is something I look for in players and Emma will definitely add to and fir in the group I have already.

“I am extremely excited to work with Emma, not only because of her ability but she is a very honest, hard working player who will add that competitive edge to everything we do.”