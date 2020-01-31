Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika joins Reading on loan deal

READING have signed Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe Masika on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joins the Royals until the end of the season from Chinese club Beijing Renhe, where he has scored 17 goals in 49 league appearances.

Masika has also won 15 international caps for Kenya, scoring four goals. He becomes the second signing of Reading’s January transfer window after they signed Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna yesterday on a permanent deal.

Royals manager Mark Bowen said, “Masika is a precocious talent with real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas of the field. We’ve had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he’s shown good qualities. He’s catching up on his fitness a little bit with the Chinese league being out of season at the moment, but I think he can be a real asset to us and I’m delighted to have him here.”

Chief Executive Nigel Howe added, “A quick winger with experience of international football and both the Belgian and Chinese top flight, I am very pleased to welcome Masika to the club. I wish him the very best of luck during his loan spell at Reading and look forward to seeing the impact he can make at first team level.”