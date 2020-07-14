Kestrels player guides club to Championship

A Woodley United player has guided the club he manages for his day job to the Championship for the first time in their history.

Last night, Gareth Ainsworth guided his Wycombe Wanderers squad to promotion, defeating Oxford 2-1 after their captain Joe Jacobson scored a penalty 10 minutes before time to earn them promotion from League One to the football’s second tier.

The team overcame all the odds having been tipped for relegation at the beginning of the season after having just 12 players report for pre-season training at the start of the 2019/20 campaign to win promotion via the play-offs.

Ainsworth, who has been manager of Wycombe since 2012, also turns out for local side Woodley United who play in the Hellenic Division One East.

What a moment to be part of! Massive congratulations to our very own Gareth, staff, players and the @wwfcofficial family. #chairboys #WeAreWycombe pic.twitter.com/VGJ302Hog8 — WoodleyUnitedFC (@WoodleyUtdFC) July 13, 2020

Having won promotion, Wycombe will have several big away trips to look forward to including the short trip to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading in the Championship next season.