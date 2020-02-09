Keys to the door

How are you with your keys? Do you panic if you can’t find them? Spend hours searching for them only to find them in your pocket?

Do you know what each key unlocks on your keyring?

How many sets of keys do you have, home ones, work ones, family ones, ones you have no idea what they unlock but can’t part with them just in case.

Some people colour code them if they have a large bunch of keys. How about key rings, collected over the years that are special to you, do they outnumber the keys.

Can you imagine not having any keys? Nothing to unlock, no car, no house, no garage, no work keys. Maybe a keyring or two but nothing to put on them.

When this goes to print the Wokingham Night Shelter will have been open for five weeks, after a slow start we are now seeing between six to 12 people each night and slowly getting plans in place, where possible, for when the Night Shelter closes.

It’s been a challenging experience but hopefully a positive experience for each church involved. I am enjoying getting to know volunteers from the other churches and working together to run this project.

For those who find themselves keyless and without anything to call their own, it is providing a safe, warm place to bed down and a chance to engage with all the help that is on offer.

Some will make the most of the opportunity and others will prefer to stay as they are. When you look at your keys and what they represent, be thankful for all you have and thank God for his provision.

Psalm 100:4-5 (NIV) says: “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.”

Captain Jan Howlin from Wokingham Salvation Army, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham