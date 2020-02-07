Knife and baseball bat found by police in park; drugs and cash seized

POLICE have found a knife and a baseball bat as they carried out a sweep of a busy Earley park this week. They also seized a large quantity of drugs and cash.

Officers were in Palmer Park, which borders the Wokingham borough boundaries as part of its community engagement work in east Reading.

They were in the park, which is off Wokingham Road, on Wednesday.

And they worked to identify drug hotspots in the area.

On Tuesday and Thursday, working with a team from the charity Change, Grow and Live, officers visited several homes to talk about support available to residents.

Deputy LPA Commander, Chief Inspector Ashley Smith said: “Many thanks to the members of the public who took the time this week to say hello and to encourage us to keep up the good work.

“We are pleased with the results of this operation, which is part of our long term strategy to reduce serious violence and to make our communities feel safer and to reassure them.

“Our officers will continue their patrols in Reading, so if you see them please do say hello and talk to them about any concerns you may have.”

Officers said that three people have been charged as a result of the investigations.

They also made 14 arrests and undertook 26 stop and searches.

Approximately 250 wraps of class A drugs, as well as four blocks of heroin and 50 wraps of cocaine have been recovered, £1,000 cash was seized and a stolen car recovered.