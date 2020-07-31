Knighthood for Theresa May’s husband Philip in Dissolution list

THE HUSBAND of Theresa May has been award a knighthood in the Dissolution Honours list.

Philip May was nominated for the awards by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and joins a list that includes sportsman Ian Botham, Johnson’s brother Joe, former Labour MP Kate Hoey, and former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson.

The list was announced on Friday, July 31, and the commendations state that Mr May is receiving his knighthood for his political service.

He has been a loyal support of his wife’s political career ever since they met at Oxford University. While Mrs May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes parts of Wokingham borough, was Prime Minister, he was informally known as her most trusted adviser.

And Sir Philip regularly attends local events and engagements with his wife, including the Charvil Fete and Twyford’s Christmas light switch-on.

Away from politics, Sir Philip works in finance.