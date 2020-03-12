Landslip causes delays on trains from Wokingham and Crowthorne

A LANDSLIP is causing problems to the trains this morning, with lines blocked as a result.

The incident happened between Ash and Wanborough stations and as a result services between Farnham and Guildford are suspended.

This includes trains that run between Redhill and Reading, which therefore affects commuters travelling through Wokingham and Crowthorne stations.

The line is expected to reopen at 9am this morning, but further work will be neeeded overnight, so it will be closed again from 11pm this evening through to 9am on Friday, March 13.

This means that commuters will be affected again tomorrow morning.

Replacement buses are in use between Aldershot and Guildford, but there is a road closure in the area and that is causing delays to these services.

There was also a train fault between Wimbledon and Clapham Junction, but lines have reopened. Delays are expected until 8am.

Services to London Waterloo are running this morning and currently appear to be on time.