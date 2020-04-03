Laptops stolen from University of Reading's library and Henley Business School

LAPTOPS have been stolen from the University of Reading, and police are hoping newly released CCTV will help them track down the culprit.

The incidents took place on Monday, February 10.

The first took place at 3.37pm in the library.

The thief gain access to the library and stole two laptops.

The same offender then went to the nearby Henley Business School and stole a further two laptops.

The CCTV contains images of a man who Thames Valley Police believe can help them with their investigation.

Investigating officer PC Julie Susel, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“There was a large number of students inside the library of the University of Reading and Henley Business School that day, so I believe someone may have seen what happened.

“Furthermore, I believe the man in this CCTV image may have important information. If you recognise the man in this CCTV footage, or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“You can contact us using our online form quoting reference number 43200047023.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”