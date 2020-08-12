Last night was the hottest in 25 years according to the University of Reading’s weather station

LAST NIGHT was the hottest night since 1995 – the third ‘tropical night’ (20°C+) in more than a century.

Yesterday, daytime temperatures soared across the country. In Earley, data from the University of Reading’s Atmospheric Observatory showed that the overnight temperature did not drop below 20°C for the first time in 25 years.

It was only the third time a tropical night has been recorded since the University’s weather records began in 1908.

September, 5, 1949 was 20.3°C and August 2, 1995 was 20.8 °C.

Today, the screen temperature instrument at the weather observatory is reading higher than 30°C, making it the sixth consecutive day to surpass that figure.

This is similar to a six-day spell in July 1983, and is the area’s second-longest strong heatwave since 1908.

The only longer hot spell was a 14-day heatwave starting at the end of June during the infamous summer of 1976.

Stephen Burt, visiting fellow in the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading, said: “Parts of the UK have been basking in a heatwave for nearly a week.

“While we always hope for sunny summer weather like this, the sustained strong heat combined with stifling night-time temperatures have made it uncomfortable for many.

“Temperatures are set to drop from Thursday, offering us some relief from the heat, but we must remember that such high temperatures can be expected to become more and more frequent due to climate change.

“Without significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, prolonged heatwaves are likely to become a regular fixture of summers in future, particularly in the south-east of England.”