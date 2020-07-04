Law firm to reopen with appointment-only sessions

LAW FIRM Blandy & Blandy will reopen its offices later this month, for clients who pre-arrange appointments.

The Reading and Henley offices will open on a covid-secure basis, with social distancing measures in place.

Chairman Brenda Long, said: “Since March, we have continued to offer a full legal advice service to both new and existing clients, with our people working remotely.

“From Monday 20 July 2020, we will be offering clients pre-arranged face to face appointments with members of our team at our offices.

“For the foreseeable future, our lawyers will continue to work remotely for much of their time, offering telephone or video appointments where they serve our clients’ needs effectively.

“The wellbeing of our clients, contacts and colleagues is paramount and so we have embarked on a series of measures to ensure that our offices are ‘Covid-Secure’ and that we have met the Government’s guidelines, including on social distancing.

“Further information on this will be available via our website in July and details will be provided to any clients or contacts prior to a scheduled appointment at our offices.

“Should you need to contact your lawyer or another member of our team, please do so by email or by using your lawyer’s direct telephone number, which can be found via: www.blandy.co.uk/about/find-a-solicitor

“While we are looking forward to the future, our thoughts continue to remain with all those affected by the ongoing situation and our gratitude firmly lies with key workers on the frontline.

“We are proud that two of the charities we have supported recently have been at the forefront during the pandemic — Age UK Berkshire and The League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“I am pleased to announce that from Wednesday, July 1 our colleagues have chosen to adopt The Royal Berks Charity and BIBS (Babies in Buscot Support), both based at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, as our chosen charities for the next two years.”