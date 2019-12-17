Law firm's jolly Christmas jumpers help make the world better in a sweater

The partners and staff of local law firm Clifton Ingram did their bit to try and make the ‘world better in a sweater’ by taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Thursday, December 12.

More than 40 staff wore jolly jumpers in the firm’s Reading and Wokingham offices paying £2 each for the privilege to raise money for disadvantaged children.

In recent months, Clifton Ingram’s staff have taken part in a number of charity and good cause initiatives including Children in Need, Macmillan Coffee Morning and the donating to the Local Food Banks.

