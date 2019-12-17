Law firm's jolly Christmas jumpers help make the world better in a sweater

John Wakefield
Clifton INgram Wokingham
The team from Clifton Ingram wearing their Christmas jumpers

The partners and staff of local law firm Clifton Ingram did their bit to try and make the ‘world better in a sweater’ by taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Thursday, December 12. 

More than 40 staff wore jolly jumpers in the firm’s Reading and Wokingham offices paying £2 each for the privilege to raise money for disadvantaged children.

In recent months, Clifton Ingram’s staff have taken part in a number of charity and good cause initiatives including Children in Need, Macmillan Coffee Morning and the donating to the Local Food Banks.

