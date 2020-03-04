Leading folk lights Peter Knight and John Spiers team up for Nettlebed gig

On a summer’s day four years ago, the organisers of FolkEast Festival masterminded one of the most intriguing and exciting collaborations on today’s folk scene.

Legendary fiddle player Peter Knight was paired with leading melodeon player and Bellowhead co-founder John Spiers for a special one-off performance. Organisers say it left audiences in awe.

With no space in the marquee, people stood five deep in pouring rain to witness the bringing together of two gifted musicians.

With a standing ovation and roars for more, and much to the delight of folk fans everywhere, Knight and Spiers decided not to leave things there.

While Peter Knight, as part of Steeleye Span’s classic 1970s line-up, helped invent a brand of folk-rock that is still influential today, John Spiers, has had an equally profound impact on the landscape of traditional music over the last two decades.

Together they have created a musical document that resonates with history, but also something that should inspire future generations of musicians to engage with Britain’s folk dancing heritage and the beautiful, mysterious tunes that can be found within it.

They will be appearing at Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday, March 9, promising with it a memorable evening fusing tunes and songs from a sublime pairing.

Doors open 7.50pm and the gig takes place in the village club on Nettlebed’s High Street.

For more details or to book, call 01628 636620, or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk