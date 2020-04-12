Learning continues at home for Wokingham primary school All Saints

School may be shut but the learning at All Saints hasn’t stopped.

Parents of the Wokingham-based primary school have been stepping up to help children get to grips with their own lessons.

All pupils went home with learning packs full of worksheets, suggested timetables, links to learning and plenty of creative ideas. Children have been busy with their pencils but also their paintbrushes, trowels and mixers.

Headteacher Tracey Stanton said: “All our staff did an incredible job creating the packs, which covered the breadth of our curriculum.

“Everyone pulled together to ensure they reached all our children, including those who were already in self-isolation.

“We know it’s a huge change for our children and parents and we wanted to make sure we are supporting the children’s learning and wellbeing at this very challenging time.”

If the school has to remain closed after Easter, learning will switch online, using the Microsoft teams platform, and pupils are already using this to ask questions to their teachers, and to support each other.

Year 6 have recently been set some extra PE and Years 3 and 4 are getting class rewards for work completed.

Assistant head Nicola Dawson said: “The well-being of our school family is so important to us, and this seemed a great way to be able to give children the continuity they need to be able to keep learning and feel connected’”

Parent Laura Keey said: “Everything is really comprehensive, perfectly pitched and keeping the children occupied for the right amount of time each day – absolutely fabulous while we both also try to work from home.”

