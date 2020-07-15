Let it Snow, let it Snow, let it Snow: Woodley residents enjoy visit from princesses

A royal visit had residents beaming with joy earlier this month as Woodley enjoyed its first-ever princess parade.

The afternoon event, held on Sunday, July 5 and organised by Snow Princess Parties, featured seven princesses and one superhero who are usually stars of the Woodley Carnival.

Regional director of Snow Princess Parties, Sarah Zeneli said: “We’re really pleased with how Sunday’s event went.

“It was very well attended and put huge smiles of lots of children’s face.”

“The aim of the parade was to create a magical experience for families who have been stuck inside during lockdown.”

From 3pm the characters spread their magic throughout Woodley, stopping off at spots on Nightingale Road, Campbell Road, Woodlands Avenue, Howth Drive, Arundel Road, Church Road and Comet Way.

Ms Zeneli added: “At each stop we had about 100 people. Families joined the princesses in singing and dancing along to the songs and many children were wearing their own outfits.

“At the end of the afternoon the characters also performed to Let it Go from Frozen which was a great hit with the kids. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

And the parade was such a success that the team want to make it an annual event alongside its other activities.

Ms Zeneli said: “We’ve hosted the parade in both Maidenhead and Woodley and following such a brilliant response are hoping to run it again next year.”

“We’re also looking forward to hosting our princess parties again which following changes to government guidelines we can start to do.

“We can now offer social distanced parties which will last for one hour and can be held in customers’ homes for up to six guests.

“The magic will be the same, we’ll just be more spaced out.”

Snow Princess Parties have also run virtual parties and one to one Zoom sessions with children throughout lockdown.

To view Sunday’s highlights, search @SnowPrincessParties on Facebook.