Let them eat hake!

With some of the UK’s most famous and beautiful coastline, the waters of south east England serve up not only a treat for tourists, but some of the best seafood in the country.

Fishing vessels at some of coasts’ busiest fishing ports including Shoreham, Dover, Ramsgate and Whitstable catch tonnes of fresh fish and hundreds of different species, from crab, to premium Dover sole and turbot, as well as favourites like mackerel.

Sea for Yourself is a campaign launched by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, in partnership with the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to encourage people to cook with UK caught fish species.

Fresh seafood is available from local supermarkets or fishmongers and an array of traditionally wholesale suppliers in the south east have adapted to offer home deliveries.

Julie Waites, regional manager for South East England at Seafish, said: “Many of our fish businesses can’t currently supply to restaurants or export and it’s great that we can all continue to support our national seafood industry by continuing to buy, eat and enjoy the south east’s delicious and diverse seafood.”

Hake in a Hurry

Recipe by Sea for Yourself by Seafish

Prep time: 10-12 minutes

Cooking time: 16-20 minutes

Serves: 4

Skill level: Easy Peasy

Ingredients

4 x 170g skinless and boneless hake fillets

2 tbsp vegetable oil

80g homemade breadcrumbs

Handful fresh parsley, finely chopped, plus a few sprigs to garnish

Salt and pepper

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas mark 4.

Wash and dry the hake fillets. Pour the oil into a large baking tray.

Place the hake fillets in the tray and gently turn them over and around in the oil to cover them. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine the breadcrumbs with the chopped parsley. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the fish fillets. Bake in a oven for 15 – 20 minutes, or until the crumbs are golden and crispy, and the fish cooked through.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges, garnished with parsley sprigs.

For more information , local stockists and more recipes log on to: www.fishisthedish.co.uk