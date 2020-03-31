Let's dance … with loo roll! Shinfield-based dance school's wacky lockdown challenge

STARLET Dance School invited children to join the toilet roll challenge last week.

When lockdown was announced, Lousie Woods from Starlet decided to begin the challenge to help parents homeschooling their children to have some fun.

The Shinfield-based school — which teaches ballet, tap, street and theatre to children, from toddlers to adulthood — ran the week-long challenge and had 50 families send in their videos.

The person filming throws the toilet roll to the child, who performs a short dance and then chucks it off-screen – this creates a chain effect, as it looks as if the children are dancing in a line, passing the toilet roll on.

The video begins with Ms Woods dancing, and then her three-year-old daughter takes over and passes the roll on to the next dancer.

Ms Woods said: “Everyone loved it, and I am so pleased that it brightened the days of so many families.

“I think it was helpful as young children are confused right now, they may not know why they can’t see their friends and the challenge was hopefully a lot of fun for them.

“I wanted it to be a space where they can be creative and do something different.”

The final video can be found on the school’s Facebook page.