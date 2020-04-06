Letters keep pupils and care home residents so near, while apart during coronavirus

KETTY LESTER knew what she was singing about: “Love letters straight from your heart keep us so near while apart”.

Her 1961 B-side was also a hit for Alison Moyet in the 1980s, and residents of a Swallowfield care home appreciate the sentiment after they received a very special delivery from a local primary school.

Frances looking through all the beautiful pictures

The Postcard Pals scheme sees youngsters from Farley Hill Primary School create regular missives to send to brighterkind’s Woodbury House Care Home. And their latest special delivery, sent amid the coronavirus lockdown, hit the spot.

The talented pupils, working from home, dug out their paint pots, colouring pens and pencils to create a series of pictures to bring cheer to the home while visiting is restricted.

Staff at Woodbury House say that the cheery messages have certainly brought big smiles to everyone’s faces.

The residents have got to know the children really well over the last year or so during regular get-togethers for arts and crafts activities, games and a good old natter.

Edith and Paula with some of the lovely pictures from Farley Hill Primary School

Although everyone at the home is really missing seeing their young friends, Woodbury Houses said it had been such a treat to receive all the cards and letters.

Upon opening a picture with the words “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain”, resident Paula Morris exclaimed, “Oh how wonderful – I love this rainbow, it’s made me so happy.”

Home manager Samantha Bell said: “A huge thank you to our friends at Farley Hill Primary School.

“Your letters are putting smiles on our all faces and the paintings are wonderful.

“It’s so important to keep our residents connected to their local community at this time and we are all very grateful.

Reginald was delighted to receive the pictures from the children

“Our residents would be delighted to hear from anyone who has a moment to spare to send in their news. It could be a drawing or little message, something about your hobby, interest, favourite food, pets, animals, travels – almost anything goes.

“Your cards and creative work will be shared with all our residents.

“Thank you in advance for any postcards of happiness sent into our home, they really do bring us all such joy!”

To send some messages to the residents, write to:

Woodbury House Care Home

Jouldings Lane, Farley Hill

Swallowfield

RG7 1UR