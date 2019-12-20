Level crossing closed in Wokingham: unconfirmed reports that a car was hit by a train

Police, ambulance and fire crews all on site

A CAR is believed to have been hit by a train at a level crossing in Wokingham in the early hours of this morning.

Full details have yet to emerge, but police, ambulance and fire crews have been called to the Waterloo Road crossing following the incident.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out from the car before it was struck by the train.

No details have yet been confirmed by Thames Valley Police.

Representatives from Network Rail are also on site Picture: Phil Creighton

Residents who live nearby reported hearing a helicopter overhead, as well as sirens as the emergency vehicles arrived.

One person on social media who heard the incident said that it sounded like a truck collision.

Another said it “sounded like a bang and then a screeching sound”.

A passenger who was on the train said that they had been asked to stay in their carriage.

The next train due to run on the line is the 5.42am, at the time of going to press, this journey is going ahead as planned.

We will update this story later today as more details emerge