LEVEL CROSSING CRASH: Car removed, but delays expected until at least 2pm

Waterloo Road remains closed to traffic this morning as work continues to remove the car and the train involved in a collision on the tracks.

Around 11.20pm last night, a South Western Railway train smashed into a car on the level crossing.

The passengers and crew escaped with minor injuries, and it is understood that the driver got out of the car before it was hit. He has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

A team from Network Rail, assisted by fire, police and ambulance crews, have been on site all night, working through heavy rain in a bid to remove the car from the track.

Police are still keeping the level crossing in Wokingham closed this morning

South Western Railway now thinks that the route will reopen just after 2pm today.

Until further notice trains between Reading and London Waterloo will be terminated / restarted from Ascot where possible.

Passengers looking to travel from Wokingham stations are able to use the Lion 4/X4 Reading Buses service to Reading, and then catch a GWR service to London Paddington.

Alternatively, replacement buses have been arranged to run between Wokingham and Ascot serving stations in between.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “The driver of the car has been arrested for suspected drink driving and endangering safety on the railway”.