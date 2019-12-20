LEVEL CROSSING CRASH: Lines re-open and trains prepare to get back to normal

Network Rail has confirmed that the level crossing at Waterloo Road has been cleared and trains are now running on the line again.

However, South Western Trains are warning that due to the length of time that the line has been blocked, both trains and crew are not where they should be and, as a result, some alterations to the timetables are possible.

Following last night's accident at a level crossing in #Wokingham, the crossing has reopened to cars and trains are running towards #Reading



There might be a slight delay to your service as the train approaches the crossing, but follow @SW_Help or @GWRHelp for any updates. — Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) December 20, 2019

The railway line and the level crossing were closed after a car and a train were involved in a collision last night.

There were only minor injuries and the 29-year-old driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and endangering safety on the railway.

British Transport Police said that the man remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

In a statement on its website, South Western Railway said: ” The emergency services and railway response staff attended and the line is now open.

“Due to the length of time the line was blocked, trains and crew have been displaced and alterations are still possible.”