LEVEL CROSSING CRASH: Police investigation continues following late-night incident at Waterloo Road crossing

A MAN who was arrested after a car was struck by a train at a level crossing in Wokingham last week has been released under investigation.

The incident took place just before midnight on Thursday, December 19, at the crossing on Waterloo Road.

The man is understood to have got out of the car before the train hit it.

Amazingly, no one was seriously injured.

Police, ambulance and firecrews were on the scene from the early hours of Friday, December 20, and the junction remained closed.

Train services were seriously affected all day, with replacement buses being used.

British Transport Police arrested a 29-year-old on suspicion of drink drinking and endangering safety on the railway.

However, he has not yet been charged.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “He has been released under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries”.

