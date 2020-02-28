Lewis Capaldi among 10 new acts announced for Reading Festival

Lewis Capaldi is one of the latest names announced today for this year’s Reading Festival.

Fresh after claiming two BRIT Awards, Capaldi will play the mainstage this summer alongside Stromzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine.

Capaldi will appear on Friday, August 28, before heading to Leeds the next day.

In a statement, festival organisers said Capaldi has “a stunningly identifiable voice and an iconic social media presence to boot. He is set to bring a unique performance to the stage.”

Capaldi is one of a number of artists announced today for this year’s Reading Festival. They include two of London’s biggest hip hop stars: Ms Banks, a contemporary rapper, and MoStack, a rapper who first appeared in 2014 with his single No Buddy.

The Subways will be returning to Reading and Leeds for the seventh time. The Indie rock group will be joined by alt-rock duo Cleopatrick, fresh from their global tour.

Also announced is Spanish indie quartet Belako and young singer-songwriter L Devine, who will be taking the Reading and Leeds stage for the first time.

Electronic music act JAUZ will be bringing trap, house and dubstep to Reading with 100 Gecs, the American experimental duo.

Koven will be presenting their new drum and bass show Butterfly Effect alongside the twice-Grammy nominated Sodi Tukker, who is known for their 90s house inspired pop.

For the full line-up and tickets visit www.readingfestival.com