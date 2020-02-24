Lewis Hazelwood-Horner to present demonstration for Woodley and Earley Arts Group on Thursday

THIS week’s meeting of the Woodley and Earley Arts Group will feature a demonstration by a professional artist.

Meeting on Thursday, February, the artists will hear a talk from Lewis Hazelwood-Horner.

His demonstration will look at painting an interior with figures using oils.

Aside from the meeting, Hazelwood-Horner paints daily life. The group said that he often is found in pubs, farms and artisan workshops.

He won the Columbia Threadneedle Prize at the age of 24 and, last year, was inducted to the Royal Society of British Artists aged 26.

The meeting takes place at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley’s town centre from 7pm.

The group welcomes non-members. Entry is £4, which includes refreshments.